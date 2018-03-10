Go Cat Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f4eb1388-db81-4d1e-9068-06f328789b74
Go Cat Go Tracks
Sort by
PLEASE MAMA PLEASE
Go Cat Go
PLEASE MAMA PLEASE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
PLEASE MAMA PLEASE
Last played on
The other side of town
Go Cat Go
The other side of town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The other side of town
Last played on
Go Cat Go Links
Back to artist