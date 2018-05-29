Neil Davidge (born 1962 in Bristol, UK) is a record producer, songwriter, film score composer, musician, and occasional backing vocalist. Once an associate of dance producers DNA, he is best known as the long-term co-writer and producer for the music production outfit Massive Attack. In 1997, he also produced the Sunna album One Minute Science. During that time he has established a career as a film score composer including projects such as Push, Bullet Boy, Trouble the Water, and additional music for Clash of the Titans.

Artists he has worked with include Unkle, Damon Albarn, Elizabeth Fraser, Mos Def, David Bowie, and Snoop Dogg.[citation needed]

In 2012, he composed the soundtrack to the video game Halo 4 and recorded "The Storm That Brought Me To You" with Tina Dico for the Clash of the Titans soundtrack, the first vocal track for which he is credited as an artist separately from Massive Attack. In 2017, Davidge composed the critically acclaimed soundtrack for the TV series, Britannia.