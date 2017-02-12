Harish RaghavendraIndian playback singer. Born 1 January 1976
Harish Raghavendra
1976-01-01
Harish Raghavendra Biography (Wikipedia)
Harish Raghavendra (born 7 December 1976) is an Indian vocalist and actor from Chennai, India. He is the son of photographer P.V Raghavendran. Harish is best known for his songs like Hey Azhagiya Theeyee from Minnale, Nirpadhuve Nadapadhuve from Barathi, Devathayai Kanden from Kadhal Kondein, Sakkarai Nilave from Youth, Melliname Melliname from Shahjahan and Anbe Enn Anbe from Dhaam Dhoom. He has also acted in a few Tamil Movies. He debuted as an actor in Vikadan directed by Arun Pandiyan in which he played the lead role. He also played a brother-role for Ajith Kumar in Thirupathi, which was written and directed by Perarasu.
Harish Raghavendra Tracks
Mudhal Murai
Harish Raghavendra
Mudhal Murai
Mudhal Murai
Muthal Kanave
Harish Raghavendra
Muthal Kanave
Muthal Kanave
Mudhal Kadhal
Harish Raghavendra
Mudhal Kadhal
Mudhal Kadhal
