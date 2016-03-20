Brotherhood, 94 Gunships, Amulet, Ben Haynes, Buenos Treehouse, Bus Stop Madonnas, Distant Blue, Don't Forget Rupert, emzae, Evil Scarecrow, Keto, Lois, Re Teu, Shiftwork, The Amber Herd, Clonk, Hip Priests, The Idolins, The Mocking Jays, Outriders, Towers, Whisky Stain, Abii, Caius Burns, The Dandy Lions, Crosslight, Fat Digester, Major Ruse, Nick Aslam, The Fine Art Society, The Dandylions, Different Life Collective and Pretty Babs

Nottingham - Various Venues, Nottingham, UK