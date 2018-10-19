Rana Mazumder (sometimes credited as Rana Muzumdar) is an indian playback singer and film music director. His most recent work includes the 2018 movie Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 where his arrangement of Lag Jaa Gale was sung by Jonita Gandhi. Mazumder was also nominated at the 63rd Filmfare Awards for his work on the song Khol De Baahein from the movie Meri Pyaari Bindu, sung by Monali Thakur.