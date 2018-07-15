NorthlaneAustralian metalcore band. Formed 2009
Northlane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p037hff8.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f4e44995-1890-42a0-a6c1-9185b71655fa
Northlane Biography (Wikipedia)
Northlane are an Australian metalcore band from Sydney, formed in 2009. The band comprises guitarists Jon Deiley and Josh Smith, drummer Nic Pettersen, bassist Brendon Padjasek and vocalist Marcus Bridge. Northlane have released four studio albums: Discoveries (11 November 2011); Singularity (22 March 2013), which reached No. 3 on the ARIA Albums Chart; Node (24 July 2015), a number one album and Mesmer (24 March 2017). At the ARIA Music Awards of 2015 the group won the Best Hard Rock or Heavy Metal Album category.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Northlane Tracks
Sort by
Vultures
Northlane
Vultures
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
Vultures
Last played on
Anthem For The Year 2000 (Silverchair Cover)
Northlane
Anthem For The Year 2000 (Silverchair Cover)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
Colourwave
Northlane
Colourwave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
Colourwave
Last played on
Solar
Northlane
Solar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
Solar
Last played on
Savage
Northlane
Savage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
Savage
Last played on
Citizen
Northlane
Citizen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
Citizen
Last played on
Intuition
Northlane
Intuition
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
Intuition
Last played on
Hologram
Northlane
Hologram
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
Hologram
Last played on
Quantum Flux (Radio 1 Session, 8 Oct 2015)
Northlane
Quantum Flux (Radio 1 Session, 8 Oct 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
Let It Happen
Northlane
Let It Happen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
Let It Happen
Last played on
Impulse (Radio 1 Session, 8 Oct 2015)
Northlane
Impulse (Radio 1 Session, 8 Oct 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
Soma (Radio 1 Session, 8 Oct 2015)
Northlane
Soma (Radio 1 Session, 8 Oct 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
Rot
Northlane
Rot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
Rot
Last played on
Impulse
Northlane
Impulse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
Impulse
Last played on
Ohm
Northlane
Ohm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
Ohm
Last played on
Leech
Northlane
Leech
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
Leech
Last played on
Obelisk
Northlane
Obelisk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
Obelisk
Last played on
World Eater
Northlane
World Eater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
World Eater
Last played on
Quantum Flux
Northlane
Quantum Flux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hff8.jpglink
Quantum Flux
Last played on
Playlists featuring Northlane
Northlane Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist