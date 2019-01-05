Buddy GrecoBorn 14 August 1926. Died 10 January 2017
Buddy Greco
1926-08-14
Buddy Greco Biography (Wikipedia)
Armando Joseph "Buddy" Greco (August 14, 1926 – January 10, 2017) was an American jazz and pop singer and pianist who had a long career in the US and UK. His recordings have sold millions, including "Oh Look A-There Ain't She Pretty", "Up, Up and Away", and "Around the World". His most successful single was "The Lady Is a Tramp", which sold over one million copies. During his career, he recorded over sixty albums. He conducted the London Symphony Orchestra, performed for Queen Elizabeth II and with the Beatles.
Buddy Greco Tracks
My Kind Of Girl
Buddy Greco
My Kind Of Girl
My Kind Of Girl
The Lady Is A Tramp
Buddy Greco
The Lady Is A Tramp
The Lady Is A Tramp
Too Darn Hot
Buddy Greco
Too Darn Hot
Too Darn Hot
Around The World
Buddy Greco
Around The World
Around The World
It's All Right With Me
Buddy Greco
It's All Right With Me
It's All Right With Me
End Of A Beautiful Friendship
Buddy Greco
End Of A Beautiful Friendship
End Of A Beautiful Friendship
The Moment Of Truth
Buddy Greco
The Moment Of Truth
The Moment Of Truth
Once In Love With Amy
Buddy Greco
Once In Love With Amy
Once In Love With Amy
I wish I were in love again
Buddy Greco
I wish I were in love again
I wish I were in love again
Hey There
Buddy Greco
Hey There
Hey There
The More I See You
Buddy Greco
The More I See You
The More I See You
Baubles Bangles And Beads
Buddy Greco
Baubles Bangles And Beads
Baubles Bangles And Beads
But Beautiful
Buddy Greco
But Beautiful
But Beautiful
It Happened In Monterey
Buddy Greco
It Happened In Monterey
It Happened In Monterey
This Could Be The Start Of Something Big
Buddy Greco
This Could Be The Start Of Something Big
This Could Be The Start Of Something Big
I Can't Get Started
Buddy Greco
I Can't Get Started
I Can't Get Started
Secret Love
Buddy Greco
Secret Love
Secret Love
Playing The Field
Buddy Greco
Playing The Field
Playing The Field
Like Young
Buddy Greco
Like Young
Like Young
I Love Being Here With You
Buddy Greco
I Love Being Here With You
I Love Being Here With You
Satin Doll
Buddy Greco
Satin Doll
Satin Doll
That Darned Cat
Buddy Greco
That Darned Cat
That Darned Cat
She Loves Me
Buddy Greco
She Loves Me
She Loves Me
At Long Last Love
Buddy Greco
At Long Last Love
At Long Last Love
What The World Needs Now
Buddy Greco
What The World Needs Now
What The World Needs Now
The Start of Something Big
Buddy Greco
The Start of Something Big
Day In, Day Out
Buddy Greco
Day In, Day Out
Day In, Day Out
Yes Sir, Thats My Baby
Buddy Greco
Yes Sir, Thats My Baby
Yes Sir, Thats My Baby
I Got It Bad & That Ain't Good
Buddy Greco
I Got It Bad & That Ain't Good
I Got It Bad & That Ain't Good
MacArthur Park
Buddy Greco
MacArthur Park
MacArthur Park
Then I'll Be Tired Of You
Buddy Greco
Then I'll Be Tired Of You
