Michael Boder (born 9 November 1958) is a German conductor of opera and concert who works internationally. The chief conductor of the Royal Danish Theatre, he has conducted regularly at the Vienna State Opera, including the premieres of Cerha's Der Riese vom Steinfeld and Reimann's Medea. He also conducted the premieres of operas by Dusapin, Enescu, Henze, Lombardi, Penderecki and Trojahn.
Michael Boder Tracks
Morgen und Abend - conclusion
Georg Friedrich Haas
Narrator
Morgen und Abend - a boy is being born
Georg Friedrich Haas
Narrator
Morgen und Abend
Georg Friedrich Haas
