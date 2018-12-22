The MomentsUS R&B vocal group. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1978
The Moments
1965
The Moments Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray, Goodman & Brown is an American R&B vocal group. The group originated as The Moments, who formed in the mid-1960s and whose greatest successes came in the 1970s with hits including "Love on a Two-Way Street", "Sexy Mama" and "Look at Me (I'm in Love)". In 1979, for contractual reasons they changed their name to Ray, Goodman & Brown and had further hits, including "Special Lady". A lineup of the Moments (featuring original member Mark Greene) also tours currently.
The Moments Tracks
Nine Times
The Moments
Nine Times
Nine Times
Last played on
Girls
The Moments
Girls
Girls
Last played on
Jack In The Box
The Moments
Jack In The Box
Jack In The Box
Last played on
Rocky Raccoon
The Moments
Rocky Raccoon
Rocky Raccoon
Last played on
Girls
The Moments
Girls
Girls
Last played on
Just Having Your Love
The Moments
Just Having Your Love
Just Having Your Love
Last played on
Jack In A Box
The Moments
Jack In A Box
Jack In A Box
Last played on
Dolly My Love
The Moments
Dolly My Love
Dolly My Love
Last played on
I've Got The Need
The Moments
I've Got The Need
I've Got The Need
Last played on
Girls
Moments and Whatnauts
Girls
Girls
Last played on
