Christian PollackBorn 27 November 1946
Christian Pollack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-11-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f4d8b22e-d0fe-48a3-be51-4496d03f9860
Christian Pollack Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Pollack is an Austrian classical conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christian Pollack Tracks
Sort by
Dragoner Marsch
Die flotten Geister & Christian Pollack
Dragoner Marsch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dragoner Marsch
Performer
Last played on
Variations Concertantes in D major, op 17 for cello and piano
Felix Mendelssohn
Variations Concertantes in D major, op 17 for cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Variations Concertantes in D major, op 17 for cello and piano
Last played on
Huldingung der Königen Victoria von Grossbritannien
Johann Strauss
Huldingung der Königen Victoria von Grossbritannien
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqb.jpglink
Huldingung der Königen Victoria von Grossbritannien
Last played on
Radetzky-Marsch Op.228
Johann Strauss II
Radetzky-Marsch Op.228
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Radetzky-Marsch Op.228
Last played on
Aether-Traume, Walzer Op. 225
Johann Strauss II
Aether-Traume, Walzer Op. 225
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Aether-Traume, Walzer Op. 225
Last played on
Tauberln-Walzer Op 1
Johann Strauss II
Tauberln-Walzer Op 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Tauberln-Walzer Op 1
Last played on
Sonnenblume (Sunflowers), polka-mazurka, Op.459
Johann Strauss II
Sonnenblume (Sunflowers), polka-mazurka, Op.459
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Sonnenblume (Sunflowers), polka-mazurka, Op.459
Orchestra
Last played on
Das dumme Herz
Slovak State Philharmonic Orchestra, Carl Michael Ziehrer & Christian Pollack
Das dumme Herz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Das dumme Herz
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist