The Jarmels are an American doo wop/rhythm and blues group officially formed in 1959 in Richmond, Virginia. They were composed of Nathaniel Ruff (1939 – 1990s), Paul Burnett (1946 – March 23, 2001), Ray Smith (born 1941), Earl Christian (1940 – 1960s), and Tom Eldridge (1941 – June 19, 2000). They are best known for their only hit single, "A Little Bit of Soap".

