Bob JamesUS jazz keyboardist, arranger and producer. Born 25 December 1939
Bob James
1939-12-25
Bob James Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert McElhiney James (born December 25, 1939) is an American Grammy Award-winning jazz keyboardist, arranger, and record producer. He founded the band Fourplay and wrote "Angela," the theme song for the TV show Taxi. He is most famous for standards such as "Nautilus", "Westchester Lady", "Heads", "Night Crawler", "Touchdown", "Blue Lick", "Sign Of the Times", "Spunky", "Marco Polo", "Courtship" and "Just One Thing". Music from his first seven albums has often been sampled and has contributed to the formation of hip hop.
Bob James Performances & Interviews
American Jazz pianist Bob James talks about his life in music, from Smooth to West Coast Jazz and being sampled by scores of Hip Hop artists.
Bob James interview for Jamie Cullum
Bob James Tracks
Sign Of The Times
Nautilus
Westchester Lady
Angela
Take Me To The Mardi Gras
You're As Right As Rain
Farandole
TAXI
Angela (Theme from Taxi)
