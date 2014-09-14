Bert ReisfeldBorn 12 December 1906. Died 11 June 1991
Bert Reisfeld
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1906-12-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f4d2ee45-31ce-4626-8b77-1cf8298f731b
Bert Reisfeld Biography (Wikipedia)
Berthold Reisfeld (Vienna, 1906 - Badenweiler, 1991) was a lyricist, noted for adapting lyrics to well-known songs either to or from English. The songs he wrote English lyrics for include:
He also co-wrote the instrumental "Morning Mood" with Glenn Miller in 1941 as a trombone solo with piano accompaniment.
He also translated "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" into the German "Die Stiefel Sind Zum Wandern" which was recorded by Eileen Goldsen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bert Reisfeld Tracks
Sort by
Mein kleiner grüner Kaktus
Bert Reisfeld
Mein kleiner grüner Kaktus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkhcz.jpglink
Mein kleiner grüner Kaktus
Last played on
Back to artist