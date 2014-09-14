Berthold Reisfeld (Vienna, 1906 - Badenweiler, 1991) was a lyricist, noted for adapting lyrics to well-known songs either to or from English. The songs he wrote English lyrics for include:

He also co-wrote the instrumental "Morning Mood" with Glenn Miller in 1941 as a trombone solo with piano accompaniment.

He also translated "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" into the German "Die Stiefel Sind Zum Wandern" which was recorded by Eileen Goldsen.