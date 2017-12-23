Adam Offord Buxton (born 7 June 1969) is an English comedian, writer and actor. He forms one half of the duo Adam and Joe, with filmmaker Joe Cornish. The pair presented Adam and Joe on BBC Radio 6 Music, whilst Buxton also presented his own show on 6 Music on Sundays, called Adam Buxton's Big Mix Tape. In 2012–2013 Buxton presented another radio show for BBC 6 Music, co-hosting with Edith Bowman. When not presenting on radio and television or recording podcasts, Buxton hosts Bug, a humorous exploration of music videos through YouTube comments, which also had a televised version in 2012. He has also guested on various comedy panel shows such as Would I Lie To You?, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.