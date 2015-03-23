Leonard Weir (born 1928 in Preston, Melbourne, Victoria) is an Australian lyric tenor best known for his performances in stage musicals in the United Kingdom, particularly in the role of Freddy Eynsford-Hill in the original London production of My Fair Lady along with Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison. He replaced John Michael King who played Freddy in the original Broadway production of the play.

Weir made a cameo appearance in the 1959 Sid James comedy film, Make Mine a Million. He appeared on UK television on Jack Hylton's Monday Show in 1958. From 1969-1970 he made several appearances in Australian television on GTV-9's popular variety show, In Melbourne Tonight.

Since 1954, he has been married to Beverley Weir, with whom he has two children. His son, Nick Weir, was the host of several game-shows, before becoming a cruise ship entertainment manager.