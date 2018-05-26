Oliver Koletzki (born in Braunschweig on 5 October 1974) is a German dance and house music producer and DJ.

Koletzki rose to international fame with his track "Der Mückenschwarm" (meaning the mosquito swarm), which appeared on the Cocoon Recordings label. Many DJs played his track and thus introduced Koletzki to the charts. "Der Mückenschwarm" was remixed and covered by artists such as Pig & Dan and Dominik Eulberg, which led to worldwide bookings and further releases, notably on Martin Eyerer's Kling Klong. Koletzki founded his own label, Stil vor Talent (Style over Talent) in September 2005. His debut album, Get Wasted, was released in 2007, followed by Großstadtmärchen in 2009, the most successful Lovestoned in 2010 with Fran, Großstadtmärchen 2 in 2012 and I Am OK in 2014