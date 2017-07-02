Son of the Velvet Rat
Son of the Velvet Rat
Son of the Velvet Rat
Son of the Velvet Rat is an Austrian band. As well as founders singer Georg Altziebler and accordionist Heike Binder, the band includes Albrecht Klinger (bass), Michael Willmann (drums) and Kolja Radenkovic (git, trump).
