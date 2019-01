Son of the Velvet Rat is an Austrian band. As well as founders singer Georg Altziebler and accordionist Heike Binder, the band includes Albrecht Klinger (bass), Michael Willmann (drums) and Kolja Radenkovic (git, trump).

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia