X-Ray Spex were an English punk band from London that formed in 1976.

During their first incarnation (1976–79), X-Ray Spex were "deliberate underachievers" and only managed to release five singles and one album. Nevertheless, their first single, "Oh Bondage Up Yours!", is now acknowledged as a classic punk rock single and the album Germfree Adolescents is widely acclaimed as a classic album of the punk rock genre.