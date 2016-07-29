X‐Ray SpexFormed 1976. Disbanded 1996
X‐Ray Spex
1976
X‐Ray Spex Biography (Wikipedia)
X-Ray Spex were an English punk band from London that formed in 1976.
During their first incarnation (1976–79), X-Ray Spex were "deliberate underachievers" and only managed to release five singles and one album. Nevertheless, their first single, "Oh Bondage Up Yours!", is now acknowledged as a classic punk rock single and the album Germfree Adolescents is widely acclaimed as a classic album of the punk rock genre.
X‐Ray Spex Tracks
Oh Bondage Up Yours
Oh Bondage Up Yours
Oh Bondage Up Yours
Warrior in Woolworths
Warrior in Woolworths
Warrior in Woolworths
Germfree Adolescents
Germfree Adolescents
Germfree Adolescents
Let's Submerge
Let's Submerge
Let's Submerge
Identity
Identity
Identity
The Day The World Turned Day-Glo
The Day The World Turned Day-Glo
The Day The World Turned Day-Glo
Silly Billy
Silly Billy
Silly Billy
I Am A Poseur
I Am A Poseur
I Am A Poseur
I'm A Poser (Radio 1 Session, 20 Feb 1978)
I'm A Poser (Radio 1 Session, 20 Feb 1978)
I'm A Poser (Radio 1 Session, 20 Feb 1978)
I Can't Do Anything
I Can't Do Anything
I Can't Do Anything
Highly Inflammable
Highly Inflammable
Highly Inflammable
