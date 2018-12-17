Restless Heart is an American country music band established in 1984. The band's longest-lasting lineup has consisted of Larry Stewart (lead vocals), John Dittrich (drums, background vocals), Paul Gregg (bass guitar, background vocals), Dave Innis (piano, keyboards, guitars, background vocals), and Greg Jennings (lead guitar, mandolin, background vocals). Verlon Thompson was the band's original lead singer, but he was replaced by Stewart before the band had issued its first single. Between 1984 and 1998, Restless Heart recorded for RCA Records Nashville, releasing the albums Restless Heart, Wheels, Big Dreams in a Small Town, Fast Movin' Train, Big Iron Horses, and Matters of the Heart. Stewart departed for a solo career before Big Iron Horses, which resulted in Dittrich, Innis, and Gregg alternating as lead vocalists; Innis also departed before Matters of the Heart, and the band ultimately went on hiatus from 1994 to 1998. During this time, Jennings became a member of Vince Gill's road band, and Dittrich recorded one album as drummer for The Buffalo Club. Outside a brief reunion for new tracks on a Greatest Hits album in 1998, the band remained inactive until 2002, when Dittrich, Gregg, Innis, Jennings, and Stewart resumed touring, and issued the album Still Restless on Audium Entertainment two years later.