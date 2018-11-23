Matt CorbyBorn 7 November 1990
Matt Corby
1990-11-07
Matt Corby Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew John Corby (born November 7, 1990) is an Australian singer-songwriter. He achieved his commercial breakthrough with his fourth EP, Into the Flame (2011), which peaked at No. 3 on the ARIA Singles Chart, and by April 2012, was certified 6× Platinum by ARIA. His 2011 single "Brother" and his 2013 single "Resolution" both won ARIA Music Awards for Song of the Year. He is the 26th Australian male singer and the 100th Australian act to reach the number one position on the ARIA albums chart with his debut album Telluric (2016).
Matt Corby Tracks
Made Of Stone
Brother
Serious (feat. Matt Corby)
Change Gonna Come
Knife Edge
Resolution
Belly Side Up
Sooth Lady Wine
Monday
Light Home
Lonely Souls [BBC Session Track]
Lonely Souls
Kings Queens Beggars And Thieves
My False
