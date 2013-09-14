Lost WitnessFormed 1998
Lost Witness is the English trance producer and DJ Simon Paul (also known as Si Paul), working in collaboration with songwriter Edward Barton, writer of the 1983 Jane & Barton single, "It's a Fine Day" (later covered by Opus III in 1992), and vocalist Danielle Alexander.
He also recorded under the aliases Dusk Til Dawn and The Eden Project.
A number of their singles co-written and produced by Simon Kemper were released on major electronic dance label Ministry of Sound. Some included remixes by English producer and DJ Lange. The 2002 single "Did I Dream (Song to the Siren)" is a cover of the frequently-covered "Song of the Siren" from the 1970 Tim Buckley album Starsailor.
In 2010, Lost Witness re-released the 1999 single "Red Sun Rising" (with vocals from Andrea Britton). It was given airplay by BBC Radio 1 DJ, Judge Jules. A new single, "Fade Away", was due to be released in January 2011.[needs update]. In June 2013, they collaborated with Sugababe and former Eurovision entrant Jade Ewen to release the track "Fly".
