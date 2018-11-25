Michel SchwalbéPolish violinist. Born 27 October 1919. Died 8 October 2012
Michel Schwalbé
1919-10-27
Michel Schwalbé Biography (Wikipedia)
Michel Schwalbé (27 October 1919 – 8 October 2012) was a French violinist of Polish origin.
Meditation - Thais
Michel Schwalbé
Meditation - Thais
Meditation - Thais
Last played on
Meditation
Michel Schwalbe/Berlin Philharmonic
Meditation
Meditation
Last played on
