Iqbal Bano (Urdu: اِقبال بانو‬‎), Pride of Performance Award in 1974, (born 27 August 1935 in Delhi – died 21 April 2009, in Lahore) was a highly acclaimed female Ghazal singer from Pakistan. She was best known for her semi-classical Urdu ghazal songs and classical thumris, but also sang easy-listening numbers in the 1950s films.

