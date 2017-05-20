The New MendicantsFormed 2013
The New Mendicants
2013
The New Mendicants Biography (Wikipedia)
The New Mendicants are a Canadian-based indie rock supergroup, consisting of singer-songwriters Joe Pernice and Norman Blake, and drummer Mike Belitsky.
Pernice and Blake, the bandleaders, are both expatriate musicians currently living in Canada after marrying Canadian women; Pernice, from the United States, is best known for his work with Scud Mountain Boys and Pernice Brothers, while Blake, from Scotland, is associated with the band Teenage Fanclub.
The New Mendicants Tracks
Shouting Match
The New Mendicants
Shouting Match
Shouting Match
A Very Sorry Christmas
The New Mendicants
A Very Sorry Christmas
A Very Sorry Christmas
A Very Sorry Christmas
The New Mendicants
A Very Sorry Christmas
A Very Sorry Christmas
Sarasota
The New Mendicants
Sarasota
Sarasota
By the Time It Gets Dark
The New Mendicants
By the Time It Gets Dark
By the Time It Gets Dark
Cruel Annette
The New Mendicants
Cruel Annette
Cruel Annette
If You Only Knew Her
The New Mendicants
If You Only Knew Her
If You Only Knew Her
Follow You Down
The New Mendicants
Follow You Down
Follow You Down
