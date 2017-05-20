The New Mendicants are a Canadian-based indie rock supergroup, consisting of singer-songwriters Joe Pernice and Norman Blake, and drummer Mike Belitsky.

Pernice and Blake, the bandleaders, are both expatriate musicians currently living in Canada after marrying Canadian women; Pernice, from the United States, is best known for his work with Scud Mountain Boys and Pernice Brothers, while Blake, from Scotland, is associated with the band Teenage Fanclub.