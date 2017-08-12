Phi Life Cypher was a British hip hop group based in Luton, composed of two MCs, Si Phili and Life MC, and DJ Nappa. The trio started making music together around 1996, and since have had much success on the UK underground circuit. Phi-Life Cypher made it to the final of Tim Westwood's Talent 2000 competition and ripping the mic on DJ Skitz's seminal posse cut 'Fingerprints of the Gods' projected them to the upper realms of the UK Hip Hop scene.

Phi Life Cypher featured on an earlier version of Clint Eastwood by Gorillaz. However Damon Albarn and Dan The Automator decided to use Del the Funky Homosapien instead. This version was later officially released on G-Sides, a compilation of the B-sides from the first three singles which was released in Japan and quickly followed with international releases in early 2002. Phi Life Cypher, did however perform the track with Gorillaz at the Brit Awards, featuring the band in 3D animation, weaving in and out of each other on four large screens along with their rap accompaniment. Phi Life Cypher also collaborated with Gorillaz on "The Sounder" and an unreleased version of "Starshine".