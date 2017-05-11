LauraPõldvere. Born 30 August 1988
1988-08-30
Laura Põldvere (interim Laura Remmel (2013–2016); born 30 August 1988) sometimes known professionally as simply Laura, is an Estonian singer. She is said to be the most played Estonian artist on Estonian radio in the past decade. She is internationally known for representing Estonia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2005 as part of the girl group Suntribe and did so again in 2017 in a duet with Koit Toome, singing "Verona." They came 6th from the televoting which was not enough to qualify, Laura & Koit failed to qualify being one of the favourites to qualify and even to win the contest.
