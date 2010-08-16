Phillip WalkerBorn 11 February 1937. Died 22 July 2010
Phillip Walker
1937-02-11
Phillip Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
Phillip Walker (February 11, 1937 – July 22, 2010) was an American electric blues guitarist, most noted for his 1959 hit single, "Hello My Darling", produced by J. R. Fulbright. Although Walker continued playing throughout his life, he recorded more sparsely.
Phillip Walker Tracks
Leave My Money Alone
The Blues And My Guitar
