The FratellisScottish rock band. Formed 2005
The Fratellis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqp3m.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f4ad883e-9a92-45ed-a540-a49c2d1c36dd
The Fratellis Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fratellis are a Scottish rock band from Glasgow, formed in 2005. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Jon Fratelli (born John Lawler), bass guitarist Barry Fratelli (born Barry Wallace), and drummer and backing vocalist Mince Fratelli (born Gordon McRory). Their singles "Chelsea Dagger" and "Whistle for the Choir" were both top ten hits in the UK charts.
The Fratellis Tracks
Whistle for the Choir
Henrietta
Chelsea Dagger
Got Ma Nuts From a Hippy
A Heady Tale
Starcrossed Losers
Dogtown
Impostors (Little By Little)
Chelsea Dagger (The Quay Sessions, 13th August 2015)
Stand Up Tragedy
Upcoming Events
13
Jul
2019
The Fratellis, The Hives
Audley End, Essex, UK
13
Jul
2019
The Fratellis
Audley End House & Gardens, Cambridge, UK
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egfrbp/acts/a8c9mb
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2013-07-13T01:21:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01cj8rp.jpg
13
Jul
2013
T in the Park: 2013
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Glastonbury: 2008
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vg9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2008-06-27T01:21:08
27
Jun
2008
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Live Lounge: The Fratellis
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egc5d4
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2008-05-09T01:21:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p012ym0m.jpg
9
May
2008
Live Lounge: The Fratellis
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
