Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell (born December 18, 2001) is an American singer and songwriter. Her debut single, "Ocean Eyes", went viral and has accumulated over 132 million streams on Spotify as of October 2018. Her debut EP Don't Smile at Me was released in August 2017. Following the EP's success, Apple Music named Eilish as its newest Up Next artist a month later in September 2017.