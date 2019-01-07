Billie EilishBorn 19 December 2001
Billie Eilish
2001-12-19
Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell (born December 18, 2001) is an American singer and songwriter. Her debut single, "Ocean Eyes", went viral and has accumulated over 132 million streams on Spotify as of October 2018. Her debut EP Don't Smile at Me was released in August 2017. Following the EP's success, Apple Music named Eilish as its newest Up Next artist a month later in September 2017.
When The Party's Over
Billie Eilish
Lovely
Billie Eilish
come out and play
Billie Eilish
Ocean Eyes
Billie Eilish
Ocean Eyes
Bellyache (Marian Hill Remix)
Billie Eilish
idontwannabeyouanymore (Elijah Hill Remix)
Billie Eilish
Upcoming Events
27
Feb
2019
Billie Eilish
Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK
28
Feb
2019
Billie Eilish
SWG3, Glasgow, UK
2
Mar
2019
Billie Eilish
O2 Institute Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
4
Mar
2019
Billie Eilish
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK
5
Mar
2019
Billie Eilish
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK
