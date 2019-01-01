Nathaniel Clifford "Nate" Walcott (born March 6, 1978) is an American musical composer, arranger, and multi-instrumentalist. He has composed the scores for four feature-length films, including 2014's The Fault in Our Stars. He is a member of the band Bright Eyes, and has played in Conor Oberst's Mystic Valley Band and with singer/songwriter M. Ward. As of 2016, Walcott is a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers touring band as their backing pianist on their The Getaway World Tour.

Walcott has also toured with the likes of the James Mercer and Danger Mouse-led group Broken Bells, Rilo Kiley, and the Glenn Miller Orchestra. In the studio, he has performed on the albums of such artists as She & Him, U2, Beck, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5, and the Shins and has contributed arrangements to artists such as First Aid Kit, Jenny Lewis, Rilo Kiley, Pete Yorn, Cursive, The Faint, Eleni Mandell, Harper Simon, Maria Taylor, Rachael Yamagata, and The Concretes.