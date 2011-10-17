The Damned ThingsFormed 2009
The Damned Things
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f4a869bf-6160-47a8-9622-02f1c1702a6f
The Damned Things Biography (Wikipedia)
The Damned Things are a heavy metal supergroup consisting of Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy, Scott Ian of Anthrax, Rob Caggiano of Volbeat (formerly of Anthrax) and Keith Buckley and Josh Newton of Every Time I Die. The band's name is inspired by the lyrics in Ram Jam's 1977 version of "Black Betty". The band is currently on an indefinite hiatus; all members are now working with their original bands. Although in December 2016, drummer Andy Hurley revealed in an interview that the band has recently recorded a 5 song EP and might return.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Damned Things Tracks
Sort by
Trophy Widow
The Damned Things
Trophy Widow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trophy Widow
Last played on
Ironiclast
The Damned Things
Ironiclast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ironiclast
Last played on
Grave Robber
The Damned Things
Grave Robber
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grave Robber
Last played on
A Great Reckoning
The Damned Things
A Great Reckoning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friday Night (Going Down In Flames)
The Damned Things
Friday Night (Going Down In Flames)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We've Got a Situation Here
The Damned Things
We've Got a Situation Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Damned Things Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist