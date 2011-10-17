The Damned Things are a heavy metal supergroup consisting of Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy, Scott Ian of Anthrax, Rob Caggiano of Volbeat (formerly of Anthrax) and Keith Buckley and Josh Newton of Every Time I Die. The band's name is inspired by the lyrics in Ram Jam's 1977 version of "Black Betty". The band is currently on an indefinite hiatus; all members are now working with their original bands. Although in December 2016, drummer Andy Hurley revealed in an interview that the band has recently recorded a 5 song EP and might return.