Eddie FontaineBorn 6 March 1927. Died 13 April 1992
Eddie Fontaine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1927-03-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f4a7ca97-8e18-498f-84e7-e9fb1cdb9336
Eddie Fontaine Biography (Wikipedia)
Eddie Fontaine (March 6, 1927 – April 13, 1992) was an American actor and singer, best known for television roles in the 1960s and 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eddie Fontaine Tracks
Sort by
Cool it baby
Eddie Fontaine
Cool it baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cool it baby
Last played on
Nothin' Shakin'
Eddie Fontaine
Nothin' Shakin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothin' Shakin'
Last played on
Nothing Shakin But the Leaves On the Trees
Eddie Fontaine
Nothing Shakin But the Leaves On the Trees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing Shakin But the Leaves On the Trees
Performer
Last played on
Eddie Fontaine Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist