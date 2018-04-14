Don RedmanBorn 29 July 1900. Died 30 November 1964
Don Redman
1900-07-29
Don Redman Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Matthew Redman (July 29, 1900 – November 30, 1964) was an American jazz musician, arranger, bandleader, and composer.
Shakin' The African
Don Redman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Can I Hi-de-hi ...
Don Redman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Heard
Don Redman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doin The New Lowdown
Don Redman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tight Like This
Louis Armstrong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlvl.jpglink
Hot and Anxious
Don Redman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Dream Of Summer
Don Redman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Black Cat
Don Redman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At the Swing Cats Ball
Don Redman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gee Baby Ain't I Good to You
Don Redman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bugle Call Rag
Don Redman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's How I Feel Today
Don Redman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Naughty Waltz
Don Redman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chant of the Weeds
Don Redman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
