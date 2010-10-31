Kristin KorbBorn 29 October 1969
Kristin Korb
1969-10-29
Kristin Korb Biography (Wikipedia)
Kristin Korb is an American jazz double bassist and vocalist.
Kristin Korb Tracks
I'm Gonna Lock My Heart And Throw Away The Key
Kristin Korb
I'm Gonna Lock My Heart And Throw Away The Key
