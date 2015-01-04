Monty SharmaBorn 17 April 1970
Monty Sharma Biography
Monty Sharma (born April 17, 1970) is a music composer from India scoring music for Bollywood. He is popular for being the background music composer for Black (2005), Ram-Leela (2013) and music director for Saawariya (2007). He is cousin of famous Indian music composer Mithoon & nephew of famous music composer Pyarelal Sharma of popular Indian music composer duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal.
Jab Se Tere Naina
Shaan
Der Se Sahi Main
Monty Sharma
