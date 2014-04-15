Zeke is an American hardcore punk band from Seattle, Washington formed in 1992. They are known for their extremely fast, energetic guitar sound. Zeke mixes this with strong influences from hard rock, and occasionally blues rock, and are often compared to Motörhead.

Zeke has released six full-length studio albums. Their first single, "West Seattle Acid Party", came out in 1992; after several album releases on indie label Scooch Pooch Records, they signed with Epitaph in 1998. They are currently signed to Relapse Records. They are featured in several soundtracks from video games such as the song "Death Alley" was on Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4, the song "Long Train Runnin'" appeared on Tony Hawk's Underground 2, and "Kill the King" appeared on Tony Hawk's Project 8. Zeke appeared on the Project Gotham Racing 3 soundtrack. Zeke released a digital EP entitled Lords of the Highway in 2007. It includes the tracks "Lords of the Highway", "Kings and Queens" and "Hay Bailer", as well as a cover of GG Allin's "Die When You Die".