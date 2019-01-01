Shelby LynneBorn 22 October 1968
Shelby Lynne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlyw.jpg
1968-10-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f4992dae-69f2-4c0d-95fa-0b65f47906f2
Shelby Lynne Biography (Wikipedia)
Shelby Lynne (born Shelby Lynn Moorer, October 22, 1968) is an American singer and songwriter and the older sister of Allison Moorer. The success of her pop rock album I Am Shelby Lynne (1999) led to her winning the Grammy Award for Best New Artist (despite being her sixth studio album). She released a Dusty Springfield tribute album called Just a Little Lovin' in 2008. Since then she has started her own independent record label, called Everso Records, and released three albums: Tears, Lies and Alibis, Merry Christmas, and Revelation Road. Lynne is also known for her distinctive contralto voice.
Shelby Lynne Tracks
Track 12 (Rainy Night In Georgia)
Not Dark Yet
Not Dark Yet (Radio London Session, 30 Jan 2018)
My List
Willie and Lorna Mae Jones
The Color Of A Cloudy Day
Old Times Sake
Don't Cross Your Heart
I Walk The Line
Dreamsome
I'm Not the One
How Can I Be Sure
I Can't Imagine
Lonely Weekends
Anyone Who Had A Heart
She Knows Where She Goes
Leavin'
I've Learned to Live
Silver Wings
Thought It Would Be Easier
My List
A Little Lovin
Not Dark Yet (Live in Session)
My List
Leavin'
Silver Wings
Into My Arms
Every Time You Leave
Slow Me Down
Silver Wings
Where I'm From
