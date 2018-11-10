Gabor RejtoBorn 23 January 1916. Died 26 June 1987
Gabor Rejto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1916-01-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f4944296-77d4-422e-95ba-8757a225f686
Gabor Rejto Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabor Rejto (23 January 1916 – 26 June 1987) was a Hungarian cellist who performed with the finest artists and chamber music ensembles of the 20th century.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gabor Rejto Tracks
Sort by
String Sextet no.2 in G major, Op.36
Johannes Brahms
String Sextet no.2 in G major, Op.36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
String Sextet no.2 in G major, Op.36
Last played on
Octet - Scherzo
Felix Mendelssohn
Octet - Scherzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Octet - Scherzo
Last played on
Octet in E flat major, Op.20: IV. Presto
Felix Mendelssohn
Octet in E flat major, Op.20: IV. Presto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Octet in E flat major, Op.20: IV. Presto
Last played on
Octet in E flat major, Op 20 (4th mvt)
Joseph Stephansky, Jascha Heifetz, Felix Mendelssohn, Israel Baker, Arnold Belnick, William Primrose, Virginia Majewski, Gregor Piatigorsky & Gabor Rejto
Octet in E flat major, Op 20 (4th mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Octet in E flat major, Op 20 (4th mvt)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist