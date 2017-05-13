O.Torvald (Ukrainian: Оторвальд) is a Ukrainian rock band. It was formed in 2005 in Poltava, Ukraine. Its debut album O.Torvald was recorded in 2008. O.Torvald took part in festivals such as GBOB, Chervona Ruta, Tavria games, Prosto Rock (with Linkin Park and Garbage), Zakhid, Krashche Misto UA (with Evanescence and The Rasmus), Ekolomyja and Global Gathering. They represented Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song "Time" finishing in 24th place.