Alexander "Alex P" Papaconstantinou (Greek: Αλέξανδρος "Άλεξ" Παπακωνσταντίνου; born 29 December 1979 in Brännkyrka, Sweden), is a Greek-Swedish songwriter and music producer of Greek origin. He has worked with a number of artists including Antique, Elena Paparizou, Arash, Anna Vissi, Cameron Cartio, Eleni Foureira, Sarbel and Tamta. In 2011, Papaconstantinou adopted the production pseudonym Alex P and started collaborating with record producer RedOne, joined RedOne's production and 2101 songs writing team. His collaboration continued until 2014. Along with Adam Baptiste, Papaconstantinou has also been credited as a featured artist under the name "The WAV.s". Since 2017, he has been a member of the pop band VAX. Papaconstantinou has also co-written a number of notable songs for Eurovision Song Contest for Sarbel (Greece), Aysel and Arash (Azerbaijan) and Ivi Adamou and Eleni Foureira (Cyprus).