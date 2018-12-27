Gene VincentBorn 11 February 1935. Died 12 October 1971
Gene Vincent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrn6.jpg
1935-02-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f491f5ad-0946-40a6-bab9-da319c3f3995
Gene Vincent Biography (Wikipedia)
Vincent Eugene Craddock (February 11, 1935 – October 12, 1971), known as Gene Vincent, was an American musician who pioneered the styles of rock and roll and rockabilly. His 1956 top ten hit with his Blue Caps, "Be-Bop-A-Lula", is considered a significant early example of rockabilly. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gene Vincent Tracks
Sort by
Be Bop A Lula
Gene Vincent
Be Bop A Lula
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Be Bop A Lula
Last played on
Pistol Packin' Mama
Gene Vincent
Pistol Packin' Mama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Pistol Packin' Mama
Last played on
Wild Cat
Gene Vincent
Wild Cat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Wild Cat
Last played on
Long Tall Sally
Gene Vincent
Long Tall Sally
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Long Tall Sally
Last played on
My Heart
Gene Vincent
My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
My Heart
Last played on
Say Mama
Gene Vincent
Say Mama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Say Mama
Last played on
Race With The Devil
Gene Vincent
Race With The Devil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Race With The Devil
Last played on
Hey Good Looking
Gene Vincent
Hey Good Looking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Hey Good Looking
Performer
Last played on
Waltz Of The Wind
Gene Vincent
Waltz Of The Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Waltz Of The Wind
Performer
Last played on
I'm Going Home (To See My Baby)
Gene Vincent
I'm Going Home (To See My Baby)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
I'm Going Home (To See My Baby)
Last played on
Bluejean Bop
Gene Vincent
Bluejean Bop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Bluejean Bop
Last played on
Blue Jean Bop (Saturday Club session 18th Feb 1961)
Gene Vincent
Blue Jean Bop (Saturday Club session 18th Feb 1961)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Be Bop a Lula (Saturday Club session 18th Feb 1961)
Gene Vincent
Be Bop a Lula (Saturday Club session 18th Feb 1961)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Summertime
Gene Vincent
Summertime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Summertime
Last played on
Say Mama (Radio 1 Johnnie Walker Session, 1 Oct 1971)
Gene Vincent
Say Mama (Radio 1 Johnnie Walker Session, 1 Oct 1971)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Be-Bop-A-Lula (Radio 1 Johnnie Walker Session, 1 Oct 1971)
Gene Vincent
Be-Bop-A-Lula (Radio 1 Johnnie Walker Session, 1 Oct 1971)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Pretty Pearly
Gene Vincent
Pretty Pearly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Pretty Pearly
Last played on
Bird Doggin'
Gene Vincent
Bird Doggin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Bird Doggin'
Last played on
Peg O' My Heart
Gene Vincent
Peg O' My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Peg O' My Heart
Last played on
Be Bop A Lula.
Gene Vincent
Be Bop A Lula.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Be Bop A Lula.
Performer
Last played on
Pink Thunderbird
Gene Vincent
Pink Thunderbird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrn6.jpglink
Pink Thunderbird
Last played on
Playlists featuring Gene Vincent
Gene Vincent Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist