Chris Lorenzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p069jtsk.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f491ebd7-5e18-4961-aaaf-e6210f387f1f
Chris Lorenzo Tracks
Sort by
Rhymes
Hannah Wants
Rhymes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02g2r4d.jpglink
Rhymes
Last played on
Drumstick
Chris Lorenzo
Drumstick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jvz2.jpglink
Drumstick
Last played on
Work (Chris Lorenzo's Brumstick Edit)
Masters At Work
Work (Chris Lorenzo's Brumstick Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jvz2.jpglink
Work (Chris Lorenzo's Brumstick Edit)
Performer
Last played on
Drama Free
deadmau5
Drama Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqscg.jpglink
Drama Free
Last played on
Gammy Elbow (DJ Zinc Remix)
DJ Zinc
Gammy Elbow (DJ Zinc Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whng9.jpglink
Gammy Elbow (DJ Zinc Remix)
Last played on
Gammy Elbow (Chris Lorenzo DnB Remix)
DJ Zinc
Gammy Elbow (Chris Lorenzo DnB Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whng9.jpglink
Gammy Elbow (Chris Lorenzo DnB Remix)
Last played on
What I Want
Hannah Wants
What I Want
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054dfvc.jpglink
What I Want
Last played on
Ectomorph
Chris Lorenzo
Ectomorph
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jvz2.jpglink
Ectomorph
Last played on
Diet (Original Mix)
Chris Lorenzo
Diet (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jvz2.jpglink
Diet (Original Mix)
Last played on
Fly Kicks (Wax Motif Remix)
AC Slater
Fly Kicks (Wax Motif Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2tjv.jpglink
Fly Kicks (Wax Motif Remix)
Last played on
Gammy Elbow
DJ Zinc
Gammy Elbow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whng9.jpglink
Gammy Elbow
Last played on
Gammy Elbow (Stickmen Edit)
DJ Zinc
Gammy Elbow (Stickmen Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whng9.jpglink
Gammy Elbow (Stickmen Edit)
Last played on
Nothing Better
Chris Lake
Nothing Better
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cgdlj.jpglink
Nothing Better
Last played on
Shutdown
Chris Lorenzo
Shutdown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jvz2.jpglink
Shutdown
Last played on
Hallucinogen
Chris Lorenzo
Hallucinogen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jvz2.jpglink
Hallucinogen
Never Say Never (feat. Dread MC)
Chris Lorenzo
Never Say Never (feat. Dread MC)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jvz2.jpglink
Never Say Never (feat. Dread MC)
Don't Stop
Chris Lorenzo
Don't Stop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jvz2.jpglink
Don't Stop
Gammy Elbow - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
DJ Zinc
Gammy Elbow - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whng9.jpglink
Gammy Elbow - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
Last played on
Mind Control (Never Say Never) - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018 (feat. Dread MC)
Chris Lorenzo
Mind Control (Never Say Never) - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018 (feat. Dread MC)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jvz2.jpglink
Mind Control (Never Say Never) - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018 (feat. Dread MC)
Last played on
Don't Stop - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
Chris Lorenzo
Don't Stop - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jvz2.jpglink
Don't Stop - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
Last played on
Gammy Elbow (The Stickman 90's Edit)
DJ Zinc
Gammy Elbow (The Stickman 90's Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whng9.jpglink
Gammy Elbow (The Stickman 90's Edit)
Girls
Hannah Wants
Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054dfvc.jpglink
Girls
Last played on
Don't Stop
Chris Lorenzo
Don't Stop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jvz2.jpglink
Don't Stop
Last played on
Mind Control (feat. Dread MC)
Chris Lorenzo
Mind Control (feat. Dread MC)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jvz2.jpglink
Mind Control (feat. Dread MC)
Last played on
Mind Control (feat. Dread MC)
Chris Lorenzo
Mind Control (feat. Dread MC)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jvz2.jpglink
Mind Control (feat. Dread MC)
Last played on
Moggy
Chris Lorenzo
Moggy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jvz2.jpglink
Moggy
Last played on
Playlists featuring Chris Lorenzo
Back to artist