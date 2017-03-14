FazerMember of N-Dubz. Born 5 February 1987
Fazer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6cc.jpg
1987-02-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f488f7a2-effb-4da6-89fb-be43e86a1084
Fazer Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Rawson, better known by his stage name Fazer, is an English rapper, producer, DJ and songwriter. He is popularly known as the member of hip hop trio N-Dubz releasing three studio albums and winning numerous MOBO awards with the group. Rawson has said that whilst growing up his biggest influences were Tupac Shakur, Biggie, Rakim, T.I., and Jay-Z.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fazer Tracks
I Woke Up
Fazer
I Woke Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6cc.jpglink
I Woke Up
Last played on
Killer
Fazer
Killer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btzsb.jpglink
Killer
Last played on
Killer (Woz Remix)
Fazer
Killer (Woz Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Killer (Woz Remix)
Last played on
Killer (Agent X Gassed Mix)
Fazer
Killer (Agent X Gassed Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Killer (Agent X Gassed Mix)
Last played on
Killer (Supersound Mix)
Fazer
Killer (Supersound Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6cc.jpglink
Killer (Supersound Mix)
Last played on
Killer (Agent X Remix)
Fazer
Killer (Agent X Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv0yl.jpglink
Killer (Agent X Remix)
Last played on
Killer (Woz Dub)
Fazer
Killer (Woz Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6cc.jpglink
Killer (Woz Dub)
Last played on
Killer (Live From 1X Majorca Rocks)
Fazer
Killer (Live From 1X Majorca Rocks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6cc.jpglink
Killer (Live From 1X Majorca Rocks)
Last played on
Killer (Agent X Gassed Remix)
Fazer
Killer (Agent X Gassed Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6cc.jpglink
Killer (Agent X Gassed Remix)
Last played on
Best Behaviour
Fazer
Best Behaviour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6cc.jpglink
Best Behaviour
Last played on
Playing With Fire
Fazer
Playing With Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6cc.jpglink
Playing With Fire
Last played on
