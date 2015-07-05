Playing for ChangeFormed 2002
Playing for Change
2002
Playing for Change Biography (Wikipedia)
Playing For Change is a multimedia music project, co-founded in 2002 by American music engineer/producer Mark Johnson and film producer/philanthropist Whitney Kroenke, that seeks to inspire, connect, and bring peace to the world through music. Playing For Change also created a separate non-profit organization called the Playing For Change Foundation, which builds music and art schools for children around the world.
Stand By Me
Playing for Change
Stand By Me
Stand By Me
Chanda Mama
Playing for Change
Chanda Mama
Chanda Mama
