Johnny Daye (March 17, 1948 - May 6, 2017) was an American soul music singer from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania who released six singles between 1965 and 1968. In 2007 he came out of retirement to sing on two tracks on Robert Peckman's first solo CD, Stirrin’ Up Bees.

Daye was taken to Stax Records after being discovered in Pittsburgh by Otis Redding. He recorded the single "What'll I Do for Satisfaction", which was produced and co-written by Steve Cropper. The song was recorded by Janet Jackson on her 1993 album, Janet, as "What'll I Do". His other single for Stax was "Stay Baby Stay". Cropper stated in the liner notes to The Complete Stax/Volt Singles 1959–1968 that "Otis really wanted to do a lot with him. The kid was dynamite. Had Otis lived, he probably would have."