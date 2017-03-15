Jamiroquai are a British jazz-funk band from London, formed in 1992. Fronted by singer-songwriter Jay Kay, the band rose to international fame in the 1990s as one of the most prominent components in the London-based funk/acid jazz movement, and are also best known for their music video of the 1996 single "Virtual Insanity".

They débuted as an acid-jazz band and have since explored other musical directions such as pop, rock, disco and electronica. With Kay primarily in charge of the band's creative direction, Jamiroquai initially favoured live instrumentation along with their preference to perform on stage. Their lyrics, as well as their visual concepts, occasionally reference Kay's views towards environmentalism and social idealism. Although Kay had maintained these values, journalists have questioned his lyrical motives on the group's more accessible material.

Their first release under Acid Jazz records was "When You Gonna Learn", which landed them a record deal with Sony Soho2. While they were under this label, the group released a string of million-selling albums containing singles that have entered various charts worldwide. Over the years, Jamiroquai has changed its line-up several times. As of 2005, Kay is the only member from the band's original lineup.