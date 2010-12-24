Terminal 11
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f4857d07-98b6-4728-b9c1-1ac4896ed5ab
Terminal 11 Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Castaneda, better known by his alias Terminal 11, is an American electronic musician from Tempe, Arizona, US. His music producing style is generally considered as breakcore.
Castaneda has appeared on numerous underground electronic labels, including Phthalo, Cock Rock Disco, Hymen Records, Ad Noiseam, Digital Vomit Records, Mutant Sniper and others. His music is characterized by frenetic, impossibly fast tempos and a machine-gun fire spattering of unidentifiable samples.
Castaneda has toured Europe and the United States extensively.
His 2007 album Fractured Sunshine spawned an animated music video for the track "The Bird's Midair Heatstroke".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Terminal 11 Tracks
Sort by
hold on
Terminal 11
hold on
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
hold on
Last played on
Terminal 11 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist