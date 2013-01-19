Pride of Lions
Pride of Lions
Pride of Lions is a hard rock[inconsistent] band fronted by former Survivor guitarist and keyboardist Jim Peterik, and vocalist Toby Hitchcock. Formed in 2003, the group, according to Peterik is "my vision of the best elements of the great melodic rock era of the 80’s, updated of course with more modern production sounds."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
