The Lee Valley String Band
The Lee Valley String Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f477f0de-1505-412e-a6e2-194d7471feaf
Tracks
Sort by
When First Into This Country
The Lee Valley String Band
When First Into This Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When First Into This Country
Last played on
Carolina Star
The Lee Valley String Band
Carolina Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carolina Star
Last played on
Whiskey Before Breakfast/The One That Comes After It
The Lee Valley String Band
Whiskey Before Breakfast/The One That Comes After It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Backtracking
The Lee Valley String Band
Backtracking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Backtracking
Sweet Heart Of Mine
The Lee Valley String Band
Sweet Heart Of Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Heart Of Mine
Going Down That Lonesome Road
The Lee Valley String Band
Going Down That Lonesome Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Going Down That Lonesome Road
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Letters to a Legend
-
Elvis Costello - Almost Blue
-
Elvis Costello - I Still Have That Other Girl
-
Elvis Costello - Unwanted Number
-
Elvis Costello - Accidents Will Happen
-
Elvis Costello - Under Lime
-
Elvis Costello - Watching The Detectives
-
Elvis Costello - Shot With His Own Gun
-
Elvis Costello: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
-
Elvis Costello: Working with Burt Bacharach
Back to artist