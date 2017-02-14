Drury Lane Theatre Orchestra
Drury Lane Theatre Orchestra
Selection From "Glamorous Night"
Charles Prentice & Drury Lane Theatre Orchestra
Performer
The Dancing years - The Wings of sleep
Ivor Novello
The Dancing years - The Wings of sleep
I Can Give You The Starlight
Ivor Novello
I Can Give You The Starlight
Conductor
Glamorous Night - The Girl I Knew
Ivor Novello
Glamorous Night - The Girl I Knew
Conductor
Leap Year Waltz
Drury Lane Theatre Orchestra
Leap Year Waltz
Leap Year Waltz (Dancing Years)
Drury Lane Theatre Orchestra
Glamorous Nights
Drury Lane Theatre Orchestra
Glamorous Nights
The Dancing Years
Drury Lane Theatre Orchestra
The Dancing Years
